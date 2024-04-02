On Tuesday, April 2, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) released the list of candidates for the upcoming Odisha Assembly Elections 2024. The saffron party has fielded Jayanta Kumar Sarangi and Jagannath Pradhan from Puri and Bhubaneshwar North, respectively. Check the full list of the candidates from all 112 constituencies in the state below. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Issues Fresh List of Candidates for Upcoming Polls, Fields Atul Pradhan From Meerut (Check Full List).

BJP Releases List of Candidates for Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

BJP releases its list of candidates for the Odisha Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/xFWGlikFpL — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

