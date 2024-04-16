By Suchitra Mukherjee

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Lauding Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the fishermen community in Dakshin Kannada district has affirmed confidence in the promises assured for them by the Bharatiya Janata Party in its election manifesto.

The fishermen community also praised the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMSSY) and said the scheme is benefiting them, adding that they will support PM Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as they expect getting more benefits in his third term.

A significant population in Mangaluru, Karnataka, belongs to the fishermen community and will play an important role as voters in the upcoming elections.

Naveen Bangera, the Vice President of the Fishing Board Association, Karnataka, told ANI that a total of 20 fishermen communities reside in Karnataka.

The coastal fishermen were known as Mogera, Marakala, Bestha, Meenagara, Bowi, Koli, Ambiga, etc. The fishermen community in Karnataka comprises 70 lakh people, out of which, 1,20,000 fisherman live in the Dakshin Kannada district.

"The Department maintains one major and 10 minor ports between Mangalore in the south and Karwar in the north. The only major port is the New Mangalore Port. The minor ports are located at Karwar, Old Mangalore, Belekeri, Tadadi, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Kundapur, Hangarakatta, Malpe and Padubidri ports," he said.

Bangera said that due to less rainfall this year, the fisherman are facing problems and loss in business, but they are still optimistic regarding the promises made by BJP in its manifesto.

"This year, our fish business is not going that well. We are getting very few fish and are at loss because there is very little rainfall...Apart from this, the polluted water being released by industries also leads to death of fish, and we incur losses.

He thanked BJP government of bringing a separate Ministry of Fisheries and other schemes that are benefiting fishermen.

"The first thing that the Central Government did after the arrival of PM Modi, was to give us a separate Ministry of Fisheries. Our Purushottam Rupala ji is a Minister of State. After his arrival, the Central Government launched the Matsya Sampada Scheme. It is a five-year plan under which a Rs 20,000 crore reserve has been given for converting small boats into big boats," he said.

"Under the scheme, the general community and male fishermen get 40 per cent subsidy up to Rs 40 lakh. While, female fishermen and SC, ST community gets 60 per cent subsidy up to Rs 72 lakhs. If those with small or traditional boats want to scrap it, there is a subsidy of up to Rs 2 lakh. There is subsidy up to 50 per cent of the project cost of building an ice plant," he added.

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is being implemented by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy. It aims to bring about the Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development of fisheries sector with a highest ever investment of Rs 20,050 crores for a period of five years, with effect from 2020-21 to 2024-25 in all the States/Union Territories

He said that the Sagarmal Scheme has led to two outer harbours being built in Karnataka. He affirmed confidence that BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' has good announcements for the fishermen.

"Till now, whatever announcement Modi ji has made for the fishermen has been fulfilled for us, hence, we hope that whatever was announced in the Sankalp Patra will also be fulfilled," Bangera said.

"Modi ji has given us a lot of benefits, so we will vote for him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,' he added.

Drawing a comparison with the Congress-ruled Karnataka government, he said that subsidy given by the state government is

"We need diesel to run our boats. There is subsidy of 300 liters, which is very little. The number of boating booths is also insufficient. We request for building more booths as there are very few places to park our boats," he said.

Kiran Kanchan, a boat owner, said that due to less fishing this time, it has become difficult for the fishermen to repay their loans.

"The subsidy that the fishermen have received from the Central Government is good. In the government, we have been given ministries. If we look at all this, if PM Modi returns to power, it will be more beneficial for us," he said.

Vinod Bangra, a fisherman, said that because of high diesel prices, it is not feasible for them, as fishing is already low as compared to previous years.

"There are three factors. One is diesel, the second is the need to hire a man from outside to get the work done and the third is that the price of fish is falling, which causes a lot of loss. The state government gives a subsidy of 300 litres of diesel, which is very less, because around 15-16 thousand litres of diesel are used every month. It leaves a very less amount with us. Hence, we are demanding a subsidy of 10,000 litres," the fisherman said.

PMMSY, inter alia, provides livelihood and nutritional support for socio-economically backward, active traditional fisherman families. During the ban or lean period, financial assistance of Rs 3000 per annum is provided to each enrolled beneficiary.

Additionally, the scheme also lays special focus on training, skill development, skill up-gradation and capacity building through trainings, awareness building programmes and exposure visits to stakeholders, especially fishers, fish farmers, fish workers, fish vendors, entrepreneurs, officials, fisheries cooperatives, and members of fish farmer producer organisations. (ANI)

