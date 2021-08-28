Pangong Tso (Ladakh), Aug 28 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said there is a strong bond and amazing chemistry between the local people of Ladakh and the defence personnel which make this area totally safe.

Also Read | Punjab Auto Driver Attacks Woman, Her Son With Axe After Being Objected To Park His Vehicle Near Their House in Patiala.

Birla, on a three-day trip to Ladakh region as part of a 'Parliamentary Outreach Programme for Panchayati Raj Institutions', visited Pangong Tso lake during the day.

Also Read | COVID-19 Restrictions Extended in West Bengal Till September 15, Coaching Centres Told to Operate with 50% Capacity.

His visit to the Pangong Tso lake and its surrounding areas came days after many MPs from both ruling and opposition side went to the area as part of their respective parliamentary committee's official trip to the region.

Birla is perhaps the first speaker to visit the far-flung areas near LAC in Ladakh region.

He also interacted with local sarpanches, hill council members and tourists here.

"There is a strong bond and amazing chemistry between the local villagers and armed personnel which is making this area totally safe and secure," he said.

Birla also interacted with army personnel stationed in the area.

Later in the day, he addressed the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council- Leh, at its assembly.

He said India is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' to mark the 75th year of our Independence, and democratic institutions, including those working at the grass- root level, should work collectively to make our democracy more vibrant and stronger.

Underlining that people are at the centre of the Constitution, Birla said it has strengthened our democracy despite our diversities.

"India has travelled a long journey on the path of development but unlike several countries, India has never witnessed instability in transfer of power from one elected government to the other," he said.

Birla said that in near future, Ladakh will develop as a prominent tourist destination for national and international tourists and the union territory will prosper without compromising its culture and identity.

Birla is scheduled to visit Srinagar on Sunday and will also address a conference of panchayat members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)