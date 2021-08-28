Patiala, August 28: In a bizarre incident reported from Punjab's Patiala, an auto driver allegedly attacked a woman and her son after they objected to the driver for parking near their house. Reports inform that the auto driver attacked the duo in the Guru Nanak Nagar area and also tried to cause harm to people who came to rescue the two injured victims. According to a report by TOI, the accused, identified as Sarabjeet Singh, has been nabbed by the cops for committing the crime.

The 45-year-old man is a resident o Patiala city in Punjab. As per details by Police, the accused stayed inside his auto and used to park near a Gurdwara. However, after the gurdwara committee objected, the man moved towards Guru Nanak Nagar area and started parking there near a residential area. Ahmedabad Man Thrashed Brutally by Neighbours After He Objected to Their Dog Peeing on His Car.

The TOI report states that Singh's auto was his home as he had been cut off from his family. He parked his auto in the residential area and used to stay and sleep inside it. The victims, who were residents there, objected to Singh parking near her house and had heated arguments between the accused.

Anguished after they raised an objection, the accused attacked the woman and her 35-year-old son with an axe. When his mother intervened, the accused hit her on the arm with the axe and then attacked her son on his thigh. The accused also tried to attack people who tried to intervene and rescue the injured. Soon after the incident was reported, Police rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

