Kolkata, August 28: The West Bengal government on Saturday extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till September 15, with an additional relaxation allowing coaching centres to operate with 50 per cent capacity from next month. The restrictions, imposed on May 16, were last extended till August 31.

"Coaching centres for competitive examinations may remain open with 50 per cent capacity”, provided the premises are sanitised regularly and other COVID-19 norms are adhered to.

"Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distance and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times," an order issued by the government said.

The state has earlier allowed public buses, taxis, auto rickshaws to operate with 50 per cent occupancy. Offices, both government and private, have also been given permission to function with half the manpower.

District administrations, police commissionerates and local authorities have been asked to ensure strict compliance of the state directives on COVID-19, it said.

"Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC," the order stated, adding that it shall come into effect from September 1.

