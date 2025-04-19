Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Surya Command held a meeting with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday, a press release from PRO Defence Chandigarh said.

The interaction was also attended by Lt Gen DG Misra, General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area and Brig Anurag Pandey, Commander Tripeaks Brigade, the release added.

Also Read | Southern Railway Unveils First AC EMU Service on Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu Corridor.

The meeting focused on fostering closer civil-military cooperation, enhancing strategic infrastructure, border area development and tourism potential in Himachal Pradesh.

The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening coordination between the Indian Army and the state's civil administration, ensuring effective responses to security challenges, disaster management and development efforts in the region.

Also Read | Why Raj Thackeray Left Shiv Sena to Form MNS in 2005? As Thackeray Cousins Hint at Possible Reunion Over ‘Hindi Imposition’ Row, Let’s Look Back at What Caused Fallout Between Family 2 Decades Ago.

Given Himachal's strategic location, the Indian Army plays a critical role in border security and national defence operations. Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta briefed the CM Sukhu on the current security situation and measures to enhance coordination with local law enforcement agencies.

The meeting also highlighted Indian Army's proactive role in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, with specific reference to Army's swift response in Samej Khad of Rampur area. The Army's rapid response teams have been instrumental in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts during landslides, flash floods and extreme weather events.

Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta also discussed initiatives taken by Indian Army to promote socio-economic stability in remote areas by promoting border tourism and supporting reverse migration. The Army reaffirmed its commitment to extend full assistance in the areas of Giu, Khanadumti, Kaurik, Tashigang, Lepcha, Shipki La and Komik.

These efforts. aim to revitalize border villages and integrate them more closely into the national mainstream. The meeting also highlighted the proposal for constructing a dual-use Airstrip in the Spiti Valley to boost connectivity and tourism. The Army also proposed the provisioning of an alternate approach road, stairway or ramp from the main highway to the Military Hospital, Shimla, to facilitate easier access for routine patients and for casualty evacuation during natural disasters.

CM Sukhu expressed his deep appreciation for the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to humanitarian service. He acknowledged the Army's swift & effective efforts which have provided critical support to civilians in times of crisis.

The meeting also reviewed critical road infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity and strategic mobility. These roads gain importance not only for national security but also for local development and disaster response capabilities.

The Chief Minister and senior Army officers reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional development and national security. The meeting reflected the growing synergy between civil administration and military leadership in addressing strategic challenges and local needs in border regions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)