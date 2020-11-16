Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Lieutenant General Asit Mistry and other officers of the Indian Army laid a wreath in Pune here late on Sunday on the mortal remains of Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra who was killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Ramchandra was among the five security forces personnel and six civilians who lost their lives in North Kashmir after Pakistan indulged in heavy cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13.

Indian Army had earlier on Sunday paid tribute to soldiers who died on November 13 in North Kashmir in unprovoked ceasefire violations initiated in multiple sectors by the Pakistan Army.

The mortal remains of the bravehearts were taken for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

Late Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy and Late Gunner Subodh Ghosh of the Regiment of Artillery were deployed in Uri Sector while Late Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao and Late Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra of the Maratha Light Infantry were deployed in Gurez Sector.

As per a statement, the Chinar Corps had also acknowledged the sacrifice of Sub-Inspector Rakesh Doval of Border Security Force (BSF) who died during the ceasefire violation in Naugam Sector. (ANI)

