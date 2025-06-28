New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) In a ceremony reflecting the glorious traditions of the Indian Army, Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command, Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana, has taken charge as the 23rd Colonel of the Regiment of Garhwal Rifles.

He succeeds Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt General NS Raja Subramani.

The ceremonial handing over of the Baton took place at the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre in Uttarakhand's Lansdowne, amid full military honours, according to the Army.

It celebrated the proud lineage, valour, and time-honoured legacy of one of the Indian Army's most distinguished infantry regiments, comprising 27 battalions, it said.

During his tenure, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani provided exemplary leadership and strengthened the regimental bond, upholding the highest standards of professionalism and camaraderie that define the Garhwal Rifles, the Army said.

Lt Gen Rana, a decorated officer, brings a wealth of operational experience and strategic acumen.

As he assumes the mantle of the 23rd Colonel of the Regiment, he reaffirmed his commitment to furthering the ethos, discipline, and martial legacy of the Veer Garhwali warriors who have always stood steadfast in service of the nation, the Army said in a readout.

Lt Gen Rana received a guard of honour and paid homage at the War Memorial, honouring the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts of the regiment.

He assumed the charge as the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command on June 1.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command is India's first and only joint services operational command, comprising the Army, Navy, the Air Force and Coast Guards.

Lt Gen Rana was commissioned into the 10th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 19, 1987 and years later he commanded the same battalion.

