New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Lieutenant General Harpal Singh has been appointed as the next Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army on Wednesday.

Lt General Singh is currently the Director-General of Border Roads Organisation and would take over his new appointment on December 1.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Lt General Singh was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers on 24 December 1982. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the Higher Command and National Defence College courses.

He later commanded a Border Roads Task Force in Jammu and Kashmir valley and also been the Chief Engineer of Project Dantak (BRO) at Bhutan, Chief Engineer (Navy), Mumbai, and Chief Engineer HQ Eastern Command.Lt General Singh will be succeeding Lieutenant General SK Shrivastava who is currently tenanting the appointment of E-in-C.

Major Gen Rajeev Chaudhary has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Border Roads Organisation. The BRO is responsible for the construction and maintenance of roads along the borders with China and Pakistan. (ANI)

