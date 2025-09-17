Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 17 (ANI): As a mark of respect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, the Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday announced the constitution of the annual Ladakh Young Achievers Awards.

An official release stated that the annual awards will honour outstanding young achievers from the Union Territory of Ladakh who have excelled in diverse fields, thereby serving as role models for society.

The Lt. Governor also informed that each award will carry a cash prize and will be conferred every year on the occasion of Republic Day.

In his message, Gupta also said that the initiative is in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"The awards aim to inspire the youth to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to the nation's progress and actively contribute towards building a developed India by 2047", said Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta.

The release further mentioned that the Ladakh administration will soon release a detailed framework outlining the categories, selection process, and modalities for the Ladakh Young Achievers Awards.

"Through this initiative, we want to recognise and celebrate the spirit of Ladakh's youth who have carved a niche in their respective domains and are contributing to the growth story of the nation", Gupta further said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama extended warm greetings on the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him good health and appreciating India's development in recent years.

"As India's longest staying guest, I have witnessed firsthand the far-reaching development and prosperity that have taken place over the years. I congratulate you on the growing confidence and strength that has occurred in recent times. India's success also contributes to global development," the Dalai Lama wrote. (ANI)

