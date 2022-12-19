New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The ninth session of the Indian Historical Records Commission (IHRC) was hosted by Lucknow in December 1926, while a session that was planned to be held in 1962 in Pune couldn't be organised that year due to "Chinese aggression," according to archival documents.

Lucknow is hosting the 63rd session of the IHRC from December 18-19 at the Uttar Pradesh State Archives, where several academic papers have also been presented by many scholars from different parts of the country.

The IHRC is an all-India forum of creators, custodians and users of records which was set up in 1919 to advice the government on all issues connected with the management of records and their use for historical research.

The National Archives of India (NAI) in New Delhi is the secretariat of Indian Historical Records Commission (redesignated Indian Historical Records Committee in 2011).

According to archival records kept at the NAI, the first session of the IHRC was held in Shimla from June 19-20 in 1919, and its president was H Sharp, Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Education.

The National Archives has also shared digital copies of original documents related to some of the sessions held in the early years of the Commission on its social media account.

The NAI has also shared old documents from the proceedings of the IHRC's 62nd session that mentions the list of the sessions held till 2018. The 62nd session was held from July 10-11 in Hyderabad.

The second session was held in Lahore in 1920, third in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1921, fourth in Delhi in 1922, fifth in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1923, sixth in Madras (now Chennai) in 1924, seventh in Poona (now Pune) in 1925, thirteenth in Patna in 1930, sixteenth in Calcutta in 1939; 22nd session in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) in 1945, and 24th session in Jaipur in 1948, among other sessions, according to the list.

Th 36th session of the IHRC was held in Chandigarh in 1961 and the subsequent edition in Delhi in 1966.

The document sharing the list, mentions in a footnote that the "37th session scheduled to be held at Poona in 1962 could not be held due to national emergency (Chinese aggression), Part-II of the proceedings papers to be read at the session, however, was printed. 37th session was held at Delhi in 1966".

Many soldiers laid down their lives defending the nation during Chinese aggression in 1962.

The IHRC is headed by the Union minister of culture and comprises 134 members including agencies of the Government of India, nominees of the central government, representatives from archives at various states and Union Territories, universities and institutions, officials have said.

The 63rd session is the fifth occasion when Lucknow has hosted a session of the IHRC.

The heritage city, known for its iconic buildings, historical landmarks, art, culture and culinary delights had also played host for IHRC's 43rd session in 1975; 50th session in 1987; and 60th session in 2013 held from February 27-28.

The 61st session was held in 2013 itself, from December 19-20 in Patna, as per the list.

The 1926 session held from December 16-17 was hosted at the Kaiserbagh Baradari. An exhibition of documents, seals, coins, paintings and other objects of historical interest obtained from various government and institutional archives, was also held on the occasion, according to the proceedings of the ninth session, housed at the NAI.

The 63rd session in Lucknow was inaugurated by Daya Shankar Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Transport Department in the state government.

Director General, NAI, Chandan Sinha presented a report on the development of archives on Sunday.

A total of 24 academic papers are to be presented by scholars in the two-day event, some of which were presented during an academic session held on Sunday.

A month-long exhibition titled 'Saga of Freedom: Known and Lesser-Known Struggles' based on the original archival sources from the collection of the NAI was also inaugurated during the event.

A heritage walk was held for delegates on Monday morning followed by an academic session, the officials said.

