Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday paid floral tributes to party founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary at the Kanshi Ram Memorial in Lucknow.

Thousands of BSP workers and supporters gathered at the moment.

Addressing the gathering, BSP National Convenor Akash Anand highlighted Mayawati's unwavering commitment to Kanshi Ram's vision and to the ideology of Dr. BR Ambedkar.

"She (party chief Mayawati) supported Kanshi Ram in all difficulties and walked the path of Babasaheb Ambedkar. She dedicated her life to empowering crores of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and other communities. Even after the demise of Kanshi Ram, Behenji is dedicated to carrying forward his incomplete caravan. We are grateful to her for this," Anand said.

Kanshi Ram, the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was born on March 15, 1934, in Punjab. He dedicated his life to uplifting the marginalised sections of society and empowering the Bahujan Samaj.

From an early age, Kanshi Ram displayed a deep sense of empathy and compassion towards the plight of oppressed communities. He recognised the inherent inequalities perpetuated by the caste system and resolved to challenge the status quo through organised political action.

In 1984, Kanshi Ram founded the Bahujan Samaj Party with the objective of uniting the Bahujan Samaj, comprising Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Religious Minorities, into a formidable political force.

He remained steadfast in his commitment to the cause of social transformation and economic emancipation. He tirelessly mobilized support among the Bahujan communities, inspiring millions to join the movement for equality and justice.

Meanwhile, Mayawati on Tuesday slammed the Samajwadi Party and Congress over their alleged "casteist and malicious" attitude towards the BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

As the BSP has announced an event to commemorate the death anniversary of its founder, Kanshi Ram, Mayawati criticised SP's move to hold public meetings on October 9, calling it "blatant deception". (ANI)

