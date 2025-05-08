Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): The CBI court has sentenced six accused, including Shiv Ganesh Tripathi, then Assistant Postmaster, Jawahar Lal, then Assistant Postmaster, Om Prakash Singh, then Ledger Clerk, Dile Ram, then Ledger Clerk, Zakir Hussain, then Ledger Clerk of Banda Head Post Office, and Prahlad Singh, Pvt. Person, to 7-10 years' Rigorous Imprisonment.

According to a press statement, the Ld. Court of Spl. Judge for CBI cases, Lucknow, fined Rs. 4.45 lakh in a case related to the misappropriation of Government funds.

Accused Shiv Ganesh Tripathi, then Assistant Postmaster, Jawahar Lal, then Assistant Postmaster, Om Prakash Singh, then Ledger Clerk, Dile Ram, then Ledger Clerk, and Zakir Hussain, Ledger Clerk of Banda Head Post Office were sentenced to 10 years' RI with a fine of Rs. 70,000/- each, while Prahlad Singh, Ex-Postal Assistant (Pvt. Person), was sentenced to 7 years' RI with a fine of Rs. 95,000/-, as stated in the release.

The CBI registered the case on June 9, 2009, against the accused, including those convicted, on allegations that they misappropriated Government money to the tune of Rs. 11,03,163/--by preparing false and forged documents for payment and by making excess payments on RD accounts beyond the admissible amounts, thereby causing wrongful loss to the Department of Post, Govt. of India, and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed by CBI on 15.06.2010 against the accused, who have now been convicted and sentenced by the Court. (ANI)

