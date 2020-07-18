Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission member Sunita Bansal on Saturday said that the woman who attempted self-immolation in front of the Lok Bhawan on Friday didn't want to do so on her own but was instigated.

Bansal said that it was an attempt to scare so that the problem she is dealing with is heard. As many as four people were involved in the incident and they have been arrested by the police.

"We want to know what led to this incident and who all are involved because of which the mother and daughter had to come to Lucknow and attempt suicide," said Bansal.

"She is fine and will recover soon. The state government will be taking care of the expenses of the entire treatment of the victim. Strict action should be taken against those who instigated her for the act," added Bansal.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey told reporters, "It has come to light that it was done as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people played a key role in instigating the women. We have registered an FIR against four people, including MIM district president Kadir Khan and Congress leader Anup Patel."

Earlier, Naveen Arora, the Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order), told reporters, "Both victims, who are from Amethi, tried to self-immolate without any prior information. The police acted quickly and saved one woman from getting burnt, while the other has been admitted to a hospital in a serious condition. The woman in the hospital will also be tested as per COVID norms."

When asked whether the victims were upset over a dispute, Arora said the case has been sent to the Amethi police. "The women were upset due to a dispute. Their complaint has been sent to the Amethi police, who will take up the case," Arora said. (ANI)

