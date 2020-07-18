North 24 Parganas, July 18: Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Saturday clashed in Jagatdal area of North 24 Parganas district of the state. According to reports, TMC workers allegedly attacked BJP workers when they were taking out a protest march against alleged corruption in Ambhan relief distribution.

The saffron party also alleged harassment of its workers by police. Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh said, "Many people have sustained injuries in the attack by TMC goons. Mobile phones and vehicles of several people have been snatched." West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy's Death: Mamata Banerjee Tells President Ram Nath Kovind It's Suicide, Not Murder.

Tweet by ANI:

Earlier this month, Singh's vehicle was attacked in North 24 Parganas' Halisahar area. At the time of the incident, the BJP MP was not inside the car. The BJP alleged that TMC workers carried out the attack. Moments after the attack o Singh's vehicle, TMC office in the area was also vandalised. Mamata Banerjee's party alleged involvement of BJP MP's men in the attack on its office.

Meanwhile, on July 14, West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging in West Bengal. The state BJP accused the ruling TMC for the death of Roy, who represents the Hematabad reserved seat in North Dinajpur. State police had recovered a suicide note from the pocket of the BJP MLA and dubbed it a case of suicide. However, the BJP calls it a "murder". The saffron party observed a 12-hour "bandh" across north Bengal on Tuesday to protest against the "mysterious" death of its MLA, which has become the latest BJP-TMC flashpoint in the state.

