New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Lucknow University Vice Chancellor Alok Kumar Rai has been appointed the director of Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta, according to the Ministry of Education.

IIM-Calcutta did not have a regular full-term director for nearly two years.

"The President in her capacity as Visitor of IIM Calcutta, has approved appointment of Alok Kumar Rai, Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University as the Director of IIM Calcutta," the ministry said in a letter to IIM Calcutta Board of Governors.

Prior to his Lucknow University assignment, Rai served as a professor of management at the Banaras Hindu University. He also held several posts in various high-level committees and panels.

