New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Lufthansa Airlines on Monday suspended operations via the Pakistani airspace, according to an official release of the German aviation group.

This will result in longer flight times on some routes to Asia.

This comes amid India-Pakistan tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed, including a Nepali citizen, mostly tourists.

"We regret any inconvenience caused by the resulting delays. We kindly ask all passengers to check their flight status in the app or on the website before departure," the statement added.

Earlier, India closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) confirming the closure of its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23 (estimated duration). (ANI)

