New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has officially declared Lungphun Ropui in Lianpui village, Champhai District in Mizoram, as a Monument of National Importance.

This makes it the second site in Mizoram to receive this recognition after Kawtchhuah Ropui in Vangchhia.

Lungphun Ropui is located in Lianpui, a small hilly village about 54 km southeast of Champhai town. The site is known for its ancient carved stone structures, or menhirs, which are believed to hold great cultural and historical value. These stones, with their unique carvings, offer a glimpse into the life, rituals, and beliefs of early Mizo people.

The process of declaring the site began in 2021 with a preliminary notification in the Gazette of India. On July 7, 2025, ASI Director (Monuments) A.M.V. Subramanyam visited the village and confirmed that the final steps were underway. The official notification was issued on July 14, 2025.

With this status, Lungphun Ropui will now be protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. ASI has also announced plans to develop the site by adding fences, walkways, restrooms, and drinking water facilities to help preserve it and promote heritage tourism.

Reacting to the news, Carol VLMS Dawngkimi, Director of the Art & Culture Department, Government of Mizoram, said she was happy that the site has finally received national recognition. She dedicated the achievement to the late Shri P. Rohmingthanga, IAS (Retd.), who worked hard for this cause.

Rin Sanga, IAS (Retd.), Convener of INTACH Mizoram, shared that the effort to protect Lungphun Ropui began as early as 2010. He added that this step puts Mizoram firmly on India's archaeological map and called for more attention to other sites like Dungtlang, Farkawn, and Lungphunlian. (ANI)

