New Delhi, July 17 (PTI) A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded over Rs 16.70 lakh to the family members of a 35-year-old man who was run over by a Haryana Roadways bus in 2016.

Presiding officer Ajay Kumar Jain was hearing the claim petition filed by the family members of Sita Ram, who died on the spot in the road accident on September 28, 2016.

In an order dated July 9, the tribunal observed the eye witness' deposition according to which Ram was in the process of getting off the bus when the bus driver applied a sudden brakes, causing him to fall and come under the wheels.

The MACT attributed driver's rash and negligent driving to the incident.

"As rashness and negligence on the part of the driver of the offending vehicle have been proved, the petitioners have become entitled to be compensated for the death of their family member," the court said.

General insurance company Oriental Insurance Co Ltd was directed to pay the compensation.

"Out of the awarded amount, 50 per cent amount is being awarded to the wife of the deceased, and the remaining 10 per cent share each is being awarded to children and mother of the deceased," the MACT held.

