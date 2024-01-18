Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Tragedy struck an Indore coaching centre on Wednesday afternoon as a 20-year-old MPPSC aspirant, Raja, son of Manav Lodhi, resident of Sagar, collapsed and died while studying.

CCTV footage of the incident captured Raja suddenly fainting at his desk within the coaching institute in the Bhanwarkuwan area.

Also Read | PM Modi Kerala Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Slept on Floor at Government Guest House in Kochi.

Friends rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

An autopsy later revealed the cause of death to be cardiac arrest.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Security To Be Intensified at All Metro Stations in Delhi From January 19 Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations on January 26.

The Bhanwarkuwan police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Raja's death.

ACP Devendra Singh Dhurve stated, "On Wednesday afternoon, 20-year-old youth Raja, father of Manav Lodhi, a resident of Sagar MPPSC, a 20-year-old youth studying in Akar Coaching of Bhanwarkuan area, fainted while studying at MPPSC. By the time his friends took him to the hospital, he was dead. Postmortem revealed his death due to cardiac arrest."

Further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)