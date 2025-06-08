India News | Madhya Pradesh: 21 Cases Filed for Using Fake Aadhaar Cards in Police Constable Exam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): As many as 21 cases have been registered, and 22 candidates have been named as accused for allegedly using fake Aadhar cards for the police constable exams in Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

The officer added that the irregularities came to the fore after the selection panel learned that five candidates wrote the exam with alleged fake Aadhaar cards.

Also Read | Kodaikanal Shocker: Doctor in Debt Administers IV Fluids To Himself in Car, Dies; Expresses Apology to Loved One in Suicide Note.

Inspector General (IG) Law and Order, Anshuman Singh, told reporters, "For the recruitment of the posts of Madhya Pradesh Police Constable, GD, and Radio, the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board held an online examination in 2023. Based on the result, the Selection Branch Bhopal conducted a physical test of the selected candidates in 2024..."

"During the physical test, the selection committee learned that 5 candidates appeared in the examination with fake Aadhar cards...On investigation, some cases have been observed in different districts, in which differences (in the Aadhar card) have been found," he noted.

Also Read | UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Meets PM Narendra Modi, Expresses Support for India's Fight Against Cross Border Terrorism (See Pics).

He further added: "Based on it, so far 21 cases have been registered in which 22 candidates are accused. In the preliminary investigation, we found that Aadhar card vendors did not completely validate the ID of the candidates and updated it incompletely...Aadhar card vendors are also the accused in this case..."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that he has directed to take strict action.

https://x.com/DrMohanYadav51/status/1931342113867714824

"Such criminal acts, in which injustice is done to eligible candidates, will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh," he posted on X A day earlier.

"Taking suo motu cognizance, the Police Headquarters is thoroughly checking the biometric data and Aadhaar history of all the successful candidates. If prima facie impersonation is found, a crime is registered against the candidates and strict action is ensured," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)