India News | Madhya Pradesh: 21 Cases Filed for Using Fake Aadhaar Cards in Police Constable Exam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): As many as 21 cases have been registered, and 22 candidates have been named as accused for allegedly using fake Aadhar cards for the police constable exams in Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said.
The officer added that the irregularities came to the fore after the selection panel learned that five candidates wrote the exam with alleged fake Aadhaar cards.
Inspector General (IG) Law and Order, Anshuman Singh, told reporters, "For the recruitment of the posts of Madhya Pradesh Police Constable, GD, and Radio, the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board held an online examination in 2023. Based on the result, the Selection Branch Bhopal conducted a physical test of the selected candidates in 2024..."
"During the physical test, the selection committee learned that 5 candidates appeared in the examination with fake Aadhar cards...On investigation, some cases have been observed in different districts, in which differences (in the Aadhar card) have been found," he noted.
