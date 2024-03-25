Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Eight persons who sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out inside the 'Garbhagriha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Monday morning have been shifted to a hospitali in Indore for treatement, an official said.

Thirteen people were injured in the fire that broke out during the Bhasma Aarti in the 'Garbhagriha' of the temple this morning during celebrations to mark Holi. The injured including priests and temple staff, including the Chief priest of Bhasma Aarti, Sanjay Guru were admitted to hospitals in Ujjain and Indore, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told ANI.

Singh said, "Eight injured in the fire incident at Ujjain's Mahakal temple have been brought to Aurobindo Hospital for treatment. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is monitoring and he himself will reach Aurobindo Hospital in some time to meet the injured."

All the injured persons are out of danger and complete arrangements have been made for their treatment here, the collector added.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

Meanwhile, state cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Tulsi Ram Silawat along with district collector Ashish Singh met the injured in the hospital and took stock of the arrangements.

Vijayvargiya posted on X, "Right now I am in Aurobindo Hospital, Indore. Eight priests sustained burn injuries due to the fire incident in the Mahakal Temple complex in Ujjain have been shifted here. All are fine by the grace of Baba Mahakal."

The minister also urged people to pray for the recovery of the injured.

Earlier, priest Ashish Sharma told ANI, "The traditional Holi celebrations were being held in Mahakal Temple. The fire spread in 'Garbhagriha' due to 'gulaal'. Priests of the temple got injured. We have rushed them to the hospital..." (ANI)

