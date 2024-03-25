Mumbai, March 25: The Maharashtra police on Friday, March 22, arrested a young jobless couple for allegedly kidnapping a woman for ransom. The couple identified as Swapnil Maraskolhe (25) and Chetna Burade (23) from Bhandara were arrested on charges of abduction and ransom. Police officials said that the couple abducted a woman after losing as National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths.

According to a report in the Times of India, the couple who are in a live-in shifted to Nagpur two years ago. Cops said that the couple did odd jobs for a living but wanted fast money. Inspired by a crime web series, the couple allegedly hatched an abduction and extortion plan. An officer said that after two months, the couple zeroed in on a 23-year-old woman IT professional. Maharashtra Shocker: Businessman Shot Dead by Suspended Constable Over Alleged Affair With Wife in Waluj, Arrested.

Couple Pose as NIA Officials

Posing as NIA officials, the couple intercepted the woman at Hingna T-point Wednesday morning, March 20. An officer said that the couple asked the woman to accompany them in connection with a bomb blast investigation case. However, the woman ignored them and continued her walk. On the same day in the evening, Chetna stopped the woman and flashed a fake NIA ID card.

Demand Ransom of Rs 30 Lakh

Soon after the woman stopped her two-wheeler, Swapnil hopped onto her scooter and held a gun. He asked her to ride the scooter to their accommodation where they locked her inside a room. On Thursday, the couple made a ransom call and demanded Rs 30 lakh. Officials said that the duo spoke in Bhojpuri using Google Translate. As the victim's father could not find his daughter, he filed a missing complaint. Maharashtra Shocker: Hotelier Hangs Six-Year-Old Daughter, Commits Suicide at Home in Latur.

On Friday, March 22, the woman came out to use the washroom and shouted for help. Cops who were nearby heard her and rushed to her aid. They arrested Chetna and Swapnil, who were later produced before a court that remanded them in police custody till March 27.

