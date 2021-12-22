Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh achieved the milestone of administering 10 crores COVID-19 vaccination doses on Wednesday.

Till 5:30 PM as per CoWin portal, 9,83,465 vaccination doses were administered in the state. The 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyaan' in the state is still underway.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 46-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Suspecting Her Fidelity in Bhiwandi, Attempts Committing Suicide; Held.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 138.89 crore doses on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)