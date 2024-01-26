Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Baba Mahakal at Mahakeshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district was decorated with the Tricolour during the Bhasma Aarti on the occasion of Republic Day on Friday.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Special: Mountaineer Virendra Sisodia From Lucknow To Hoist India’s Tricolour and Shri Ram Temple Flag on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania Today (See Pic).

Priest of the temple Ashish Sharma said: "According to tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that, a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which includes milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. Thereafter Baba Mahakal was decorated in the Tricolour and three coloured sweets, and fruits were offered to Baba Mahakal."

Later on, the tricolour was placed on both sides of Baba Mahakal and Bhasma Aatri was performed along with beating drums and blowing conch shells. Prayers were offered that the country should move towards happiness and there should be happiness and prosperity for all, he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Chor Bazaar Fire Video: Man Killed After Massive Blaze Erupts in Timber Godown in South Mumbai, Nearby Platinum Mall and Residential Buildings Evacuated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)