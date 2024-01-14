Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh's Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar held a cleanliness drive at Harsiddhi Maa and Hanuman Temple located in Gwalior Fort and Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh did the same at Sankatmochan Hanuman Temple, Gautam Madhiya Garha of West Legislative Assembly in Jabalpur.

The initiative was taken under the cleanliness campaign in the pilgrimage sites and temples from January 14 to January 22. Pradyuman Singh Tomar mopped the temple along with his colleagues and also gave the message of cleanliness to the children and youth. He asked them to follow the path of good conduct like Lord Ram.

Madhya Pradesh's Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said, "I bow to Lord Ram, by his grace and with the inspiration of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the guidance of our party's senior honourable leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, and, honourable Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, we all have decided to keep the temples clean."

Madhya Pradesh's Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar highlights on what we all should so as descendants of Lord Ram.

"We have been inspired to take this initiative of coming to the temples and serve for 2 minutes. We are making every effort to convey the message among the people that if Lord Ram is coming to Ayodhya, then the city of Gwalior is also our Ayodhya, Lord Ram is coming here, and Lord Ram is residing in our hearts, so we should behave the same as Lord Ram would have done. We are his descendants and by becoming his followers, we need to keep our homes clean and enjoy our lives in a good environment."

Madhya Pradesh's Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, further took on Congress over politicising Lord Ram.

"Lord Ram neither belongs to RSS nor BJP, Lord Ram belongs to every human being and should not be tied to a particular party. This shows the small mentality of Congress." (ANI)

