Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday extended greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

"I extend my best wishes to the people of the state and the country on the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir Swami. About 2500 years ago, a great man was born who created his own identity on the basis of the principle of 'live and let live'. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we will all celebrate Mahavir Jayanti," CM Mohan Yadav said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and said that Lord Mahavir's ideals give strength to countless people all around the world.

"We all bow to Bhagwan Mahavir, who always emphasised on non-violence, truth and compassion. His ideals give strength to countless people all around the world. His teachings have been beautifully preserved and popularised by the Jain community. Inspired by Bhagwan Mahavir, they have excelled in different walks of life and contributed to societal well-being," PM Modi posted on X.

He further said that the Union government will always work to fulfil the vision of Bhagwan Mahavir.

"Last year, we conferred the status of Classical Language on Prakrit, a decision which received a lot of appreciation," PM Modi added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the message given by Lord Mahavir will continue to guide human society.

"Greetings of Lord Mahavir Jayanti to all countrymen. The messages of truth, non-violence, compassion and social harmony given by Lord Mahavir Ji will continue to guide human society for eternity. I pray to Lord Mahavir Ji for the welfare of all," Shah posted on X.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was born in 615 BC in a royal family and was given the name 'Vardhamana' in his childhood. It will be celebrated on April 10, according to Mahavir Samvat.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of 'ahinsa parmo dharma' or non-violence is of great significance in the world today. (ANI)

