Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): A Congress leader was arrested and sent to jail in connection with breaking into a man's house in Indore district and beating him up, a police officer said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Sadar Bazar police station area of Indore on Wednesday night and the whole incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the incident site.

Following the incident, the victim, identified as Javed Khan, lodged a complaint at Sadar Bazar police station against the accused Congress leader, identified as Anwar Qadri, on Thursday.

Sub Inspector (SI) of Sadar Bazar police station, Jayant Dutt Sharma said, "Accused Qadri had recently entered Javed Khan's house with a licenced rifle and assaulted him. Following which, on the complaint of the victim, a case was registered against Qadri under IPC sections 452, 323, 294, and 506."

The accused was arrested on Friday and presented before the court of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditya Mishra from where he was sent to jail, Sharma said, adding the rifle has been confiscated and its licence will also be cancelled.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the accused Congress leader, meanwhile, also reached the police station and presented a call recording before the police saying that Javed rang him up several times and abused him.

"A separate case was also registered against Javed on his complaint under IPC Section 507," the police officer added. (ANI)

