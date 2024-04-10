Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): In yet another setback for the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, several of its members joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ujjain district on Wednesday.

The Congress workers took the membership of BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the BJP office in the district.

"I am immensely happy about the fact that through the working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our family (BJP) is expanding every day. Today, Congress Rural District President of Ratlam, Kailash Patidar along with his workers joined the BJP. Some congress workers from Ujjain also took the membership on the occasion," said CM Mohan Yadav while speaking to ANI.

"They (newly joined BJP leaders) have decided to move on the path of development. I assure them that they will be respected in the BJP family; the party will also work on the suggestions given by them," he added.

Earlier in the day, speaking to ANI, CM Yadav expressed his confidence in winning all 29 parliamentary seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I am hopeful that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the kind of atmosphere that is being felt everywhere, people are trusting BJP and PM Modi. We will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state with a huge majority and 'Abki baar 400 paar'," he added.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

