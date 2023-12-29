A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory warehouse in Bara Village of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, December 29. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. According to authorities, no casualties have been reported in the incident yet. Further details are awaited. Madhya Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Gwalior Trade Fair Due Leakage From Gas Cylinder, No Casualty Reported (See Pics).

Madhya Pradesh Fire

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a plastic factory godown in Bara village of Gwalior pic.twitter.com/89FBDfCuyO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)