A major fire broke out at an ink factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday evening. Fire tenders reached the spot. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. "We got information at 18:28 hours of a fire at a factory in Polo Ground. Three fire brigades reached the spot immediately and controlled the fire. This was an ink manufacturing company, and a chemical drum kept inside also caught fire and exploded. The fire has been controlled... No casualties have been reported since the factory was shut," Sub-Inspector, Fire Department, Santosh Kumar Dubey said. Madhya Pradesh Fire Video: Bus Engulfs in Fire at Navlakha Bus Stand in Indore, No Casualties Reported.

Indore Fire

