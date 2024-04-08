Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): A Chief Municipal Officer (CMO), currently posted in Dhanpuri Municipality in Shahdol district, was arrested for allegedly raping a girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a police official said.

According to the police, the crime was committed in 2022 and the victim recently complained about the accused at MIG police station in the district.

MIG police station in-charge, Manish Lodha told ANI, "On March 23, 2024, a girl had complained to MIG police that a family friend of her befriended her and after that, he made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. They had relations for around two years and later, the accused refused to marry her."

The police official further said that their relationship was started in 2022 and they had the relationship for around two years. The victim was a minor at the time of the incident. The accused has been identified as Prabhat Warkade, posted as CMO at Dhanpuri Municipality.

"Acting on the complaint of the victim, the police had registered a case against the accused under IPC Section 376, POCSO act and started the search for the accused. On Sunday, the police arrested the accused and he would be produced before the court," Lodha added.

Further proceedings into the matter are underway, he added. (ANI)

