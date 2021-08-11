Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Indore's Glass Temple dedicated to the Jain faith completed its centenary a month ago on July 11.

The interior of this entire temple including its floor has been crafted with glass. The glass was imported from Belgium and to fit this inside the temple, craftsmen were called from Iran. The stone used for this temple and craftsmen to fit it came from Rajasthan.

The construction of this temple was started in 1913 by Sir Seth Hukumchand in which idols of Lord Shantinath, Lord Adinath, and Lord Chandraprabhu have been made out of black and white marble respectively.

Hukumchand's great Grandson Kamlesh Kasliwal told ANI about the temple saying: "100 years back, the glass for this temple was imported from Belgium craftsmen to install it from Iran. The stone and stone craftsmen came from Rajasthan. Various artworks inside the temple depict the Jain faith and its concepts.

This temple was established by my great grandfather Seth Hukumchand. Cement was not used for this building but rather Limestone was used. Sir Hukumchand had made more mills and temples. He was given the title of "Sir" by Britishers. The golden chariot and palanquin were taken out on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti."

Suresh Chandra Gangwal, a person residing near the temple stated that this temple was made with an intention to be the temple owned by Hukumchand but it was open for everyone.

On the cost and labour used for construction, he added: "At least 1 lakh 62 thousand was spent on its construction. It was constructed by 250 craftsmen". (ANI)

