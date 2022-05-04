Bhopal, May 4 (PTI) With the addition of 34 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,574 on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 21 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 10,30,623, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,735, as no fresh fatality was reported, the official said.

The state currently has 216 active cases, with the positivity rate of 0.4 per cent, he said.

As many as 7,617 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the state to 2,91,12,238, the official added.

As per a government release, 11,78,81,319 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 34,447 during the day.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,574, new cases 34, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,623, active cases 216, number of tests so far 2,91,12,238.

