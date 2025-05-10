Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for the implementation of the 'Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project' on Saturday.

The MoU was signed and exchanged in the presence of Chief Ministers of both the states, MP CM Mohan Yadav and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in the state capital Bhopal.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said, "Today a new chapter will begin with the state of Maharashtra. I would like to thank him (Maharashtra CM)... The Prime Minister has adopted a new approach for the schemes under which two states have been connected through river projects and it has a role in the national interest. Ninety percent of the amount for this scheme will be paid by the government of India. I thank PM Modi for this."

According to an official release, the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project will provide permanent irrigation facilities to 1,23,082 hectares in Madhya Pradesh and 2,34,706 hectares in Maharashtra. In Madhya Pradesh, the project will benefit four tehsils--Burhanpur, Nepanagar, Khaknar, and Khalwa--across the Burhanpur and Khandwa districts.

Initially, a traditional reservoir project of 66 TMC capacity was proposed, which would have affected over 17,000 hectares of land, including forest areas and tiger reserves, and displaced around 14,000 people across 73 villages.

This earlier model has now been replaced with a groundwater recharge-based approach, avoiding displacement and environmental impact.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Madhya Pradesh is progressing in partnership with neighboring states to ensure equitable water distribution for the benefit of the public, especially in terms of drinking water and irrigation. An MoU with Maharashtra is a major step in this direction. A new water storage project is being developed through mutual cooperation, which will be one of its kind in the world."

He also highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is actively participating in the national river-linking campaign initiated by Prime Minister Modi. He noted that work has recently begun on the Ken-Betwa National River Linking Project, which is set to transform the lives of people across the Bundelkhand region. Similarly, work has also started on the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project in collaboration with the Rajasthan government, which will benefit various regions of Malwa and Chambal.

CM further added that the Tapi Basin Mega Recharge Project will benefit several districts in the Nimar region of the state which include Khandwa, Burhanpur, and parts of Barwani districts. (ANI)

