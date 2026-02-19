Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): An MBA student was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in the Dwarkapuri police station area of Indore, police said.

Dwarkapuri Police Station ACP Shivendu Joshi, on Wednesday, said that the accused had been taken on remand and produced before the court after completion of the necessary procedures.

"A girl (MBA student) was murdered in the Dwarkapuri Police Station area of Indore. This murder was committed by a boy named Piyush Dhamanodia. The victim was his girlfriend," ACP Shivendu Joshi said.

"The police had sought a 3-day remand from the court in this case. He was interrogated and taken to the spot for recreation. All the police procedures were completed, and today he was produced back in the court," he added.

Meanwhile, Indore police said they arrested a 24-year-old MBA student, identified as Piyush Dhamanodia, for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and fleeing to Mumbai.

According to officials, the accused was apprehended from Mumbai's Andheri area on February 14, a day after the woman's body was recovered from his flat under the Dwarkapuri police station limits in Indore. The deceased had been reported missing on February 11. Her body was found on February 13 after neighbours alerted police about a foul smell emanating from the flat.

DCP Zone 4 Krishnalal Chandani said that Piyush, a resident of Mandsaur and a second-year MBA student, was in a relationship with the victim and the two were planning to get married. However, he suspected that she was in contact with another man.

Police said that on February 10, he allegedly took her to his flat, where they had physical relations. A dispute later broke out, following which he allegedly strangled her with a rope.

Officials further said that after committing the crime, the accused left the flat, consumed alcohol, and returned later. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to further acts before locking the flat and fleeing to Mumbai. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

