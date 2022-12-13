Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): One man sustained an injury on the head after a fight that broke out between a shopkeeper and customers over a discount at a liquor shop, informed police officials on Tuesday.

"A fight broke out between a shopkeeper and customers over a discount at a liquor shop in Vijay Nagar area in Indore. One man sustained an injury on the head," said SHO, Vijay Nagar, Indore.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

