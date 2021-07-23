Bhopal, Jul 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 11 COVID-19 cases that raised its tally of infections to 7,91,732, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries reached 7,81,048, while the toll stood at 10,512, as no fresh fatalities were reported, the official said, adding that the central state currently has 172 active cases.

With the addition of 73,709 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state rose to 1,38,53,243, the official said.

As per the official release, 2,68,58,028 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 18,571 were given on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,732, new cases 11, death toll 10,512 (no change), recovered 7,81,048, active cases 172, number of tests so far 1,38,53,243.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)