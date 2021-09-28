Bhopal, Sep 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,511 on Tuesday with the addition of seven cases, a health department official said.

With two more patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the death toll went up to 10,520 in MP, the official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,875, leaving the state with 116 active cases.

With 59,494 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,84,31,662, the official said.

A total of 6,26,07,490 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Madhya Pradesh, including 1,63,220 on Tuesday, an official release said.

