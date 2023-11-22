New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The second edition of Madras Art Weekend will host over 100 artists, series of talks and workshops across different public and heritage sites in Chennai -- including Lalit Kala Academy, InKo Centre, and Madras Literary Society -- from November 29.

With its theme rooted in "narratives around the community", the festival will showcase artworks from all over India with participation from galleries such as Archer Art Gallery (Ahmedabad), Dhoomimal Art Gallery (Delhi), Palette Art Gallery (Delhi) and 108 Projects and Art Organics (Delhi), among others.

The British Deputy High Commissioner of Chennai Oliver Balhatchett and his wife and art collector Raylsi Balhatchett will open their home to the city for 'Spotlight on the South', a showcase of artwork by emerging and established artists from Chennai.

The art weekend will see Chennai's leading art galleries and cultural organisations such as DakshinaChitra, Chennai Photo Biennale, Gallery Veda, Ashvita's, InKo Centre and ArtWorld Sarala's opening up their spaces for parallel exhibitions.

A heritage sketch walk with Madras Inherited and a linocut workshop with art teacher Sandhya Gopinath will also be organised during the course of the event.

"The intention to have Madras Art Weekend is to place Chennai on the cultural map. We have always envisioned MAW as a public event that engages closely with the community, fosters collaborative partnerships, and is inclusive and our outreach is deeply rooted in involving children because art is a beautiful way to see things from a different perspective," Upasana Asrani, founder of Madras Art Weekend, said in a statement.

The art weekend will also showcase artworks created by 14 talented artists with disabilities, a live braille installation by Clarke Reynolds and a collection of sculptures created by students from the Mary Clubwala Jadhav School for the Deaf.

Projecting itself as "parallel to the India Art Fair", the five-day event will also host a show by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, curated by Roobina Karode, encapsulating artworks from the old masters series and celebrated contemporary artists.

Another highlight of the art event will be a site-specific installation 'Auto' by UK-based environmental artist Steve Messam at Shiv Nadar School. The idea behind the installation is to engage students in conversations about art.

Madras Art Weekend will also host a series of conversations featuring KNMA chairperson Kiran Nadar, Maharani of Baroda Radhikaraje Gaekwad, and textile revivalist Lavina Baldota discussing the past, present and future of some of the most powerful women at the helm of the greatest legacies.

Another conversation on 'Interdisciplinary Collaborations in Art, Design and Fashion' will feature environmental activist Steve Messam, braille artist Clarke Reynolds, interior designer Vikram Phadke and editor of Vogue India Rochelle Pinto.

Madras Art Weekend will come to a close on December 3.

