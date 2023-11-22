Kolkata, November 22: West Bengal received investment proposals worth over Rs 3.76 lakh crore during the business summit that concluded on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit here, she said these proposals were received across sectors. Mukesh Ambani Praises Mamata Banerjee at Bengal Global Business Summit 2023, Says You Are Making ‘Shonar Bangla’ Shine Brighter (Watch Video).

A total of 188 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Letters of Intent (LoIs) were signed during the summit, she added.

