Jaipur, November 22: In the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls, the Jhotwara assembly constituency in Rajasthan will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The saffron party has fielded parliamentarian and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for the Jhotwara assembly seat. Rathor will be up against Congress leader Abhishek Choudhary. The Jhotwara assembly constituency is one of the key seats in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.

The Jhotwara assembly constituency comes under the Jaipur district of Rajasthan State. The Jhotwara Assembly seat falls under the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency, where Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is an MP. The upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan are seen as the semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We look at the past results as both candidates prepare for the Jhotwara assembly election. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Swords Were Waved in Jodhpur, We Would Have Taught Lesson With Bulldozer, Says Yogi Adityanath (Watch Video).

Candidates for Jhotwara Election 2023:

BJP, the opposition party in Rajasthan, has fielded MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for the Jhotwara assembly seat. At present, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is a member of parliament from Jaipur Rural, under which the Jhotwara assembly seat comes. Rathore will be up against Congress candidate Abhishek Choudhary. Besides Rathore and Choudhary, there are 16 more candidates, including Bahujan Samaj Party's Ashok Kumar Sharma and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s Jeewanram Jat.

Jhotwara Election 2018 Results:

In the 2018 assembly elections in Rajasthan's Jhotwara, Congress leader Lalchand Kataria defeated BJP's Rajpal Singh Shekhawat by over 10,000 votes. This time, both failed to get tickets from their respective parties. On the other hand, Rajyavardhan Rathore won the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat after he defeated Congress candidate Krishna Poonia in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: From Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari to Jairam Jatav, List of Key Candidates of BJP and Their Constituencies.

The state of Rajasthan will go to polls on Saturday, November 25. Counting votes will occur on Sunday, December 3, along with those of Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha polls.

