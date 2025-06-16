Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Monday summoned Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Poovai M Jagan Moorthy and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram in connection with an alleged abduction case.

Justice P Velmurugan ordered both individuals to appear before the court today, warning that the Tiruvalangadu police in Tiruvallur district would be instructed to arrest them if they failed to comply.

The directive was issued during the hearing of an anticipatory bail petition filed by Jagan Moorthy, who was elected from the Kilvaithinakuppam reserved constituency in Vellore district during the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He contested on the AIADMK symbol as a candidate from the Puratchi Bharatham party.

Senior counsel S Prabakaran, appearing on behalf of the MLA, argued that his client had no involvement in the alleged abduction and accused the police of attempting to arrest and subject him to custodial interrogation without sufficient grounds.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to the alleged collusion between a sitting legislator and a senior police official. The court is expected to hear further submissions shortly when both the MLA and the ADGP are scheduled to appear in front. (ANI)

