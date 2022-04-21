Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Madurai police on Thursday arrested a man for sexually harassing three girls, including an 8-year-old minor girl.

The incident came to light after the mother of the minor registered a complaint.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Pune: Several Investors Duped of Rs 12 Crore by Fraudsters Via Fake Poultry Firm Website, YouTube Channel.

"Following the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, we conducted an investigation. It was revealed that three girls, including the victim, were sexually harassed. The accused has been arrested under the POCSO Act," informed Superintendent of Police (SP), Madurai, V Baskaran.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Air India Jammu-Bound Flight Delayed Around 60 Minutes After Rat Seen On Plane at Srinagar Airport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)