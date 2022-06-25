Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 (ANI): Three persons were arrested in Madurai on Friday with Ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 10 crore.

Forest officials received a tip-off that about 11 kg of whale vomit (Ambergris) had been smuggled into Madurai. Based on this, they carried out a test at a jewellery workshop on Chinnakadai Street, South Masi Road, Madurai.

Also Read | National Gallery of Modern Art To Organise 'Museum Night' on June 25.

A total of 11 kg of Ambergris was found hidden there.

Following this, Rajaram the owner of a jewellery shop on Manjana Kara Street, Sundarapandi the owner of a jewellery workshop in the Villapuram housing board area, and Kavi, a driver from the Keeranur area in Sivagangai district were arrested.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi on Plight of Wayanad People in View of SC Judgment Over Eco-Sensitive Zones.

The 11 kg whale vomit hidden in the jewellery workshop was seized. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)