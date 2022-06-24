The National Gallery of Modern Art is organizing a Museum Night on 25th of June, 2022 in the premises to experience the creative eclecticism and twilight walk in the sculpture garden with Adwait Gadanayak , Director General of the Gallery.

The Museum Night will have a screening of Satyajit Ray’s documentary on Berode Behari Mukherjee, walk through in the section of Nicholas Roerich of Kshetragya (ongoing exhibition) with historian and curator Vladimir Zaitsev and join the sketching masterclass in the reimagined Amrita Shergil studio space.

The Gallery has two ongoing exhibitions called Hastantaran (in Transmission) and Kshetragya (The Illumined) Hastantaran: In Transmission, a retrospective of Nandalal Bose currently on view in the temporary gallery. NGMA is privileged to hold the biggest collection of his works under one roof, several of which are on display here. The artist spearheaded a cultural renaissance that was aligned with Gandhian ideas.

The pièce de rèsistance is his rendition of Bapu, an image carved on linoleum that immortalized the Salt Satyagraha. On display are also his legendary 1938 Haripura Posters, commissioned by the Mahatma. The significance of his contribution in the movement for India’s Independence was acknowledged when he was asked to illustrate the pages of the Constitution of India.

Jaipur House is now open to visitors. Currently on view is Kshetragya: The Illumined, a seminal exhibition that celebrates the extraordinary oeuvre of ten renowned national treasures who were the torchbearer of a distinct Indian modernism: Abanindranath Tagore, Raja Ravi Varma, Jamini Roy, Rabindranath Tagore, Gaganendranath Tagore, Benode Behari Mukherjee, Nicholas Roerich, Amrita Sher-Gil, Ramkinkar Baij, and Sailoz Mukherjea.

Their practice was a distil of their cross-cultural encounters, their colonial experience, the prevailing nationalist sentiment and the desire to respond to their own environment. Through their unparalleled virtuosity they infused new meaning into Indian art.

