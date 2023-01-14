Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 14 (ANI): Assam is all set to celebrate the harvest festival of Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, amid the chilly weather conditions tomorrow.

While today the people are gearing up to celebrate the night before Magh Bihu known as Uruka or Bihu Eve.

Preparations are in full swing across the state to celebrate one of the biggest festivals of the state.

In various places, people have made unique Bhelaghars with different themes including human-elephant conflict.

Bhelaghar is a structure made of bamboo, leaves and thatch for the Bhogali Bihu festival.

Bhogali Bihu is a harvest festival celebrated in Assam which marks the end of the harvesting season in the local month of Magh during mid-January.

The people celebrate the festival with community feasts after the annual harvest.

Like other parts of the state, in Guwahati also markets are crowded with people buying fish and meat.

Various dishes, including pitha (rice cake), and different types of laddoos are also made from coconut, jaggery, sesame seeds, rice flour, puffed rice, fresh cream, thick creamy curd and golden honey. (ANI)

