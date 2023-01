Chandigarh, January 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the sudden demise of party MP and senior leader Santokh Singh Chaudhary during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday. He described the 76-year-old two-time MP as a hardworking leader and strong pillar of the Congress. Chaudhary Santokh Singh Dies: Congress Suspends Bharat Jodo Yatra After Jalandhar MP’s Demise, Cancels Rahul Gandhi’s Press Conference.

"Shocked by the sudden demise of Shri Santokh Singh Chowdhary. He was a down to earth hardworking leader, a good person and a strong pillar of the Congress family, who dedicated his life to public service from youth Congress to Member of Parliament. I express my condolences to the bereaved family," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Shock Over Death of Congress MP:

श्री संतोख सिंह चौधरी जी के अकस्मात निधन से स्तब्ध हूं। वो ज़मीन से जुड़े परिश्रमी नेता, एक नेक इंसान और कांग्रेस परिवार के मज़बूत स्तम्भ थे, जिन्होंने युवा कांग्रेस से सांसद तक अपना जीवन जनसेवा को समर्पित किया। शोकसंतप्त परिवार को अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/1osKsVMugp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 14, 2023

Chaudhary died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The two-time MP was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur in Jalandhar where he fainted, said senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also marching in the yatra.

Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead.