Guwahati, Nov 26 (PTI) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the northeast region, including Assam and Mizoram, in the early hours of Friday, the National Seismology Department said.

There has been no report of loss of life or damage to property so far.

Also Read | India Records 10,549 New COVID-19 Cases, 488 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 98.33%.

The quake, which was felt in several northeastern states, was epicentered near the boundary with Myanmar near Mizoram, as per data shared by the department.

It was recorded at 5.15 am, at a depth of 35 km, the data showed.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on November 26, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

The northeastern region sits on a high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the area.

A 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken Assam and parts of the region on April 28.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)