Nagpur, Jul 18 (PTI) One person was killed and another seriously injured after a discarded bomb shell exploded in a scrap shop in Pardi area of Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

Guddu Bhabutlal Ratnere (52) died while Sumeet Sukarlal Maraskolhe (19) sustained severe injuries, the Pardi police station official said.

"A scrap dealer had purchased diffused bomb shells and other material from the Ordinance Factory Pulgaon in Wardha district and Ratnere and Maraskolhe were cutting them at around 10am. One of the shells exploded. Ratnere was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Maraskolhe is critical," he said.

A case has been registered and probe is underway, he added.

